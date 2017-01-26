Opening Weekend: 'a Dog's Purpose,' f...

Opening Weekend: 'a Dog's Purpose,' final chapter in 'Resident Evil' saga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Action/Horror/Sci-Fi Milla Jovovich, Ruby Rose, Ali Larter, and Iain Glen star in this sixth and final installment in the popular video game-inspired film series. A look at the many lives - and adventures - of man's best friend, adapted for the big screen from the 2010 New York Times best-seller, and featuring the voice talent of Josh Gad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monitoring prescriptions 4 hr Guest 14
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC