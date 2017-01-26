Opening Weekend: 'a Dog's Purpose,' final chapter in 'Resident Evil' saga
Action/Horror/Sci-Fi Milla Jovovich, Ruby Rose, Ali Larter, and Iain Glen star in this sixth and final installment in the popular video game-inspired film series. A look at the many lives - and adventures - of man's best friend, adapted for the big screen from the 2010 New York Times best-seller, and featuring the voice talent of Josh Gad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|4 hr
|Guest
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC