New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter ...

New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Clip Goes Inside The Hive

14 hrs ago

Anyone who's even the slightest bit familiar with the Resident Evil saga is aware of The Hive, and this new clip from the upcoming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter takes us inside the formidable location. The film was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.

