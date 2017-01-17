New music including Slowdive, Vitalic...

New music including Slowdive, Vitalic, Grace Mitchell and Japandroids ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

I premiered new tracks from The Flaming Lips, Priests and The xx on the show this week, while the retro alternative set focused on some mostly forgotten modern rock radio hits from the late '80s and early '90s. Here's the tracklist for the full show: I'm an editor on the Digital Desk at the Bangor Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC