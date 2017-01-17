New authority allows DCFS to strength...

New authority allows DCFS to strengthen and preserve families

SPRINGFIELD The Federal Administration for Children, Youth, and Families has granted Illinois a waiver of restrictions on federal foster-care funds to let the Illinois Department of Children and Families address family problems without having to remove children from their homes and putting them in foster care. "It's a win-win," said Illinois DCFS Director George Sheldon.

