More Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Eye Candy
The never-ending train of promo videos and clips keeps chugging along for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , and right now we have several videos, including a new clip, to share along with a new international poster. Get comfy! You're gonna be here for a bit! The film was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.
