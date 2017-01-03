Monet: The Early Years' Reviews: A Youthful Visionary
A selection of the artist's earliest works presages how the painter would master the play of light in his later career. In the summer of 1858, EugA ne Boudin, the painter of Normandy seacoasts, took his 17-year-old protA©gA©, Claude Monet , to work from the landscape in a village near Le Havre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC