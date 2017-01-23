Milla Jovovich Turn Up the Heat for Billy Idol's 'White Wedding' on 'Lip Sync Battle': Watch Teaser
Spike's Lip Sync Battle this Thursday features a matchup of the international kick-butt queens: Aussie actor, DJ and Orange in the New Black star Ruby Rose versus Milla Jovovich, the Ukraine-born former model, actor and her co-star in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter . In a teaser doing the rounds, Jovovich goes full punk as she tackles Billy Idol's iconic "White Wedding," completing her fierce look with a spiky peroxide blonde barnet and that famous sneer.
