Milla Jovovich Turn Up the Heat for B...

Milla Jovovich Turn Up the Heat for Billy Idol's 'White Wedding' on 'Lip Sync Battle': Watch Teaser

13 hrs ago

Spike's Lip Sync Battle this Thursday features a matchup of the international kick-butt queens: Aussie actor, DJ and Orange in the New Black star Ruby Rose versus Milla Jovovich, the Ukraine-born former model, actor and her co-star in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter . In a teaser doing the rounds, Jovovich goes full punk as she tackles Billy Idol's iconic "White Wedding," completing her fierce look with a spiky peroxide blonde barnet and that famous sneer.

