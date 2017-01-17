Milla Jovovich says goodbye to hit Resident Evil franchise

Waving goodbye! Milla Jovovich's final Resident Evil film sees her pass on the baton to her nine-year-old daughter Ever Hollywood star Milla Jovovich's journey around the world to promote her latest sci-fi thriller Resident Evil is proving to be a long-running farewell. The 41-year-old Ukraine-born actress has journeyed from Tokyo to Los Angeles and even Mexico as part of the final-installment of the popular franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.