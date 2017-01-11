Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from 17 hrs ago, titled Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'. In it, Anniston Star reports that:
The 41-year-old actress - who has two daughters, Ever, nine, and 20-month-old Dashiel, with spouse Paul W. S. Anderson - has been close to her homosexual pal Chris since she was a teenager and knows she can always rely on him for support and "a good time", and believes it is good for people to have a strong friendship with someone of the opposite sex without "the pressure" of physical attraction. She said: "I've always been attracted to gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over the years.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anniston Star.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
"I've always been attracted to gay people wherever I go, and we've had a lot of fun together over the years."
Oh look, she's channeling all the reparative therapy victims (in their less public moments) who haunt these forums 18 hours a day spewing homophobia.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC