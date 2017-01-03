Milla Jovovich: It's a miracle Resident Evil stunt woman is alive

Milla Jovovich thinks it is a "miracle" that stunt woman Olivia Jackson is still alive after her freak accident which she suffered on the set of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' in 2015. The 41-year-old actress can recall the "insane" moment she witnessed Olivia, 33, crash into a metal camera arm as she was riding a motorbike for an action sequence, the impact left her with serious head injuries and in a medically induced coma for two weeks and she also suffered a punctured lung and eventually had to have an arm amputated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.