Mathis prepares to join battle to save Lake Corpus Christi
The city council met on Monday, Jan. 2, and talked about the idea of drafting a resolution to show support for Corpus Christi protesting the new waste facility looking to be built in Three Rivers. City Manager Mike Barerra explains the dangers the proposed petroleum waste landfill being considered in Three Rivers could have on the Mathis area as well as the surrounding counties.
