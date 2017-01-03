'MASH' star William Christopher died of cardiorespiratory arrest
"MASH" actor William Christopher , shown with co-stars Wayne Rogers and Alan Alda, died New Year's Eve at 84. "M*A*S*H" star William Christopher's official cause of death has been declared a cardiorespiratory arrest - not breathing and without a pulse - according to the death certificate acquired by TMZ . The 84-year-old actor, who played Father Mulcahy on the show from 1972 to 1983, died on New Year's Eve, the final celebrity death of 2016.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
