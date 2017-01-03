Maddie Ziegler and Sia Release "Never Give Up" Lyric Video
Maddie Ziegler may have her own upcoming dance movie Ballerina with Elle Fanning , but she's back at it with Sia . This time, the duo is teaming up for a lyric video of Sia's track "Never Give Up," off the new movie Lion 's soundtrack.
