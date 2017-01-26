Local band Elbow announce summer tour...

Local band Elbow announce summer tour dates

Read more: This Is Lancashire

ELBOW are the latest band to announce dates to perform at Forest Live - a summer concert series where acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country. The band, who originate from Ramsbottom and played their first gig together at the Corner Pin pub, have become one of the most important groups in contemporary British music in recent times.

