Lexus previews its Super Bowl commercial
Lexus has a big year coming up with two line-topping luxury cars. To promote the forthcoming LC coupe and LS sedan, the Japanese luxury brand will be spending big during the Super Bowl telecast set for February 5. A 30-second spot called "Man & Machine" will run during the second quarter of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, and Lexus has previewed that spot with the 60-second version shown here.
