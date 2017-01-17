Laramie County Youth Crisis Center Opens
Cheyenne has made do without a youth crisis center for several years, but thanks to the Laramie County Sheriff's Department it no longer has to. Unlike most youth crisis centers in the state, the Cheyenne facility will be housed in the Juvenile Services Center at the Archer Complex.
