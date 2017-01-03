Karen Salisbury and Heather Ogden

Read more: This Is Lancashire

A TRAINING group has enlisted the help of Bury College to further develop the knowledge of two managers through an apprenticeship programme. Karen Salisbury and Heather Ogden are nearing the end of their Level 3 Employment Related Services apprenticeships with Bolton-based company The Education Training Partnership.

