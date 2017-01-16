Jovovich and Anderson bring "Resident Evil" to Taiwan
Hollywood director Paul W.S. Anderson and movie actress Milla Jovovich walked the red carpet in Taipei, Taiwan, ahead of the first screening of ''Resident Evil: The Final Chapter''. Rough Cut - no reporter narration.
