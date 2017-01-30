Italy welcomes 41 Syrian refugees, se...

Italy welcomes 41 Syrian refugees, seeks bridges not walls

Sima, a 7-year-old Syrian refugee from Homs, plays with a balloon as her mother M'aha Aleweir holds her 3-year old sister Sidra upon their arrival at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Italian government and church officials have welcomed 41 Syrian refugees at Rome's airport, saying they wanted to show solidarity at a time when the United States is sending refugees away and building walls to keep them out.

