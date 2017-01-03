Increase in population due to property boom in Te Anau
Whether a boat or a bach, or both, families have chosen the Fiordland town as their home away from home in the holiday season. As a town which has in the past experienced defined on, shoulder, and off seasons, local business owners have noticed the summer busy seasons lasting longer, shorter shoulder-seasons, and the winter off-season not being quite so slow as visitors to Queenstown for skiing choose to extend their visit further south.
