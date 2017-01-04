I don't hanker for a hunk o' American flavored imitation pasteurized process cheese food
What is a SaNDWiCH SLiCe ? It's not cheese. Nor is it mere cheese food. It's not pasteurized process cheese food, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC