Hunters Using Alternative-methods Harvest 10,000+ Missouri Deer
Top harvest counties were Oregon with 262 deer harvested, Callaway with 199, and Pike with 195. The harvest total for last year's alternative-methods portion was 11,078, consisting of 3,001 antlered bucks, 1,593 button bucks, and 6,484 does.
