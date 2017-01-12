House passes Regulatory Accountabilit...

House passes Regulatory Accountability Act

The 115th Congress of the U.S. started the New Year with a bang, passing multiple bills "to solve the problem of overreaching, ill-considered, insufficiently checkedand-balanced federal regulation" on small businesses. Such were the words of Rep. Bob Goodlatte , Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who introduced the Regulatory Accountability Act of 2017 .

