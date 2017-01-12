House passes Regulatory Accountability Act
The 115th Congress of the U.S. started the New Year with a bang, passing multiple bills "to solve the problem of overreaching, ill-considered, insufficiently checkedand-balanced federal regulation" on small businesses. Such were the words of Rep. Bob Goodlatte , Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who introduced the Regulatory Accountability Act of 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Livestock Journal.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|9 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC