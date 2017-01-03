Hot 100 Chart Moves: Jon Bellion, Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Hit the Top 20
Niall Horan performs during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on Dec. 2, 2016 in Los Angeles. The pop singers soar with "All Time Low," "Mercy" & "This Town."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC