Health coverage for 700,000 at stake ...

Health coverage for 700,000 at stake in New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Health coverage for 700,000 residents is at stake in New Jersey, as experts warn that repealing Obamacare - officially known as the Affordable Care Act - without a plan to replace it would cut hundreds of millions of dollars hospitals rely on to serve patients, which could mean service cuts and potential worker lay offs. Dobson DaVanzo & Associates was commissioned by the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital Association to estimate the financial impact on hospitals of repealing the Affordable Care Act without any implementation of a replacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' 3 hr Homophobia Spewer 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC