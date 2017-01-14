Health coverage for 700,000 at stake in New Jersey

Health coverage for 700,000 residents is at stake in New Jersey, as experts warn that repealing Obamacare - officially known as the Affordable Care Act - without a plan to replace it would cut hundreds of millions of dollars hospitals rely on to serve patients, which could mean service cuts and potential worker lay offs. Dobson DaVanzo & Associates was commissioned by the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital Association to estimate the financial impact on hospitals of repealing the Affordable Care Act without any implementation of a replacement.

