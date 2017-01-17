Gunman opens fire in San Antonio mall shooting
It's official! Ivanka and her children look on as husband Jared Kushner gets sworn in alongside Trump's senior staff members including Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway at the White House Donald changes Oval Office drapes and couches and brings back Bush rug as Melania meets designer to bring Trump Tower to DC - but will they pay for decor themselves like the Obamas did? Trump gives special thanks to James Comey, FBI head who killed Clinton campaign, as he honors first responders at the White House Trump touts 'beautiful' letter left for him in the Oval Office by Obama - but refuses to tell the press what it said Turtle Power! Donald Trump Jr's son Tristan, 4, wears Ninja Turtle pajamas for lunch in the White House after two days of photos, balls and bowling for First Family 'We just had an election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC