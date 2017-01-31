Greenwich Youth Services Coordinator Jenny Byxbee.
First Selectman Peter Tesei is seeking to make the job of youth services director, currently a contracted position, into a part-time staff position with benefits. The position is currently held by Jenny Byxbee , who has served as Greenwich's youth services coordinator for more than 10 years, and been under contract with the town since March 2016.
