Gord Downie illness 'fuel for the fire,' Roberts says
The Sam Roberts Band play as thousands crowded Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls Sunday January 1, 2017 to ring in the New Year. "When you're in Niagara, you have the added bonus of having Mother Nature's largest humidifier throwing icy pellets at you," Roberts told Postmedia News of playing outdoors by the world-famous Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC