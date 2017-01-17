GOP senators to present Obamacare alternative

Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:15AM EST expiring January 23 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:25PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 2:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:25PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Andrea Schankman's three-year relationship with her insurer, Coventry Health Care of Missouri, has been contentious, with disputes over what treatments it would pay for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.