GOP Congress grapples with 'alternative facts' from Trump

Senate Budget Committee members Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., left, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., flank a large photograph held up that shows and compares Inauguration crowd sizes in 2009 and 2017 as Merkley questions Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Mulvaney's confirmation hearing before the committee.

