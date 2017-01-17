Ghana Mini Golf League tees off Sunday
Ghana's first ever Mini golf League is set to tee off this Sunday at the Marvels Sports Club at Dzorwulu in Accra. The League, which is expected to span a period of four weeks will see participants from across the country compete for honors in two major categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC