Free Symphony Concerts Open World of Orchestral Music to Young People
In response to growing demand, the Santa Barbara Symphony will present four Concerts for Young People over two days at the Granada Theatre, a twofold increase over last year. Performances will be at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27. Now in its sixth decade, the Concerts for Young People program is designed to introduce area fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to the wonders of orchestral music through live interactive, kid-friendly symphonic performances and demonstrations.
