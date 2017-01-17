Free heroin to solve crisis
British Columbia's chief medical health officer is looking to expand a program that would give addicts free, clean, prescription heroin and other opioids to addicts that haven't responded to other treatments. B.C. set a record in 2016, when 914 people died from illicit drug overdoses, up almost 80 per cent from 2015.
