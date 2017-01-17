Farmer dances to Sia while doing chor...

Farmer dances to Sia while doing chores in his barn

6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Jay Lavery, 50, showed that taking care of everyday chores doesn't have to be all drudgery when he took a video of himself dancing to Sia's "Cheap Thrills" while tending to the goats in a barn on his farm in Sharon Springs, New York. "I figure when everyone's depressed in the middle of winter, I like doing something stupid to make people smile,'' Lavery told TODAY.

