Farmer dances to Sia while doing chores in his barn

Jay Lavery, 50, showed that taking care of everyday chores doesn't have to be all drudgery when he took a video of himself dancing to Sia's "Cheap Thrills" while tending to the goats in a barn on his farm in Sharon Springs, New York. "I figure when everyone's depressed in the middle of winter, I like doing something stupid to make people smile,'' Lavery told TODAY.

