'False alarm calls to fire brigades are costing A 8m a year'

Read more: Yorkshire Evening Post

FIREFIGHTERS ARE called to thousands of 'disruptive and costly' false alarms costing millions of pounds, The Yorkshire Post can reveal today. Crews in Yorkshire have been called out to more than 23,000 false fires prompted by automatic alarms at private businesses, hospitals and schools since April 2015, the new figures show.

