Expanded restorative justice programs offer young offenders an escape from life behind bars
For most young people, the changes associated with coming of age can seem daunting, and when combined with the instability that comes with an arrest, it can become unmanageable. Restorative justice programs like the TimeBank's Youth Court Program and the Dane County Community Restorative Courts work toward reshaping the traditional criminal justice model.
