Europe's nationalist leaders kick off year of election hopes

In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, French far right leader Marine Le Pen and Firebrand Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders attend a press conference on the second day of a 2-day convention of European nationalists, in Milan, Italy. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 - a day after the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States - nationalist leaders from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy plan to spell out a vision for Europe at a meeting in Koblenz, Germany, that will echo many of Donald Trump's talking points on immigration, Islam and relations with Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.