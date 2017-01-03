Environmental groups want work halted on Snake River dams - Tue, 10 Jan 2017 PST

Environmental groups are asking a federal court to halt 11 infrastructure projects on four lower Snake River dams in Washington state that could ultimately be removed if a pending review determines the dams need to come out to help salmon. The National Wildlife Federation and the other groups in a separate, 29-page filing also late Monday asked that the federal government be ordered to spill more water in the spring over the four Snake River dams and four more on the Columbia River to help migrating salmon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.