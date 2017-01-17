Elbow will be performing at Delamere ...

Elbow will be performing at Delamere Forest this summer

The lads from Bury are the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live, where acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country as part of the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission. Elbow's rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music.

