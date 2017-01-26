Elbow unveils new music video starring Benedict Cumberbatch
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elbow have unveiled a new video starring Benedict Cumberbatch, NME said. 'Gentle Storm' is a reboot of Godly Creme's 'Cry' 1985 clip, which featured faces blending into one another and was directed by Kevin Godley.
