Elbow announced for Forest Live 2017 at Bedgebury Pinetum in Kent
Fronted by Guy Garvey, they will play Bedgebury Pinetum near Goudhurst on Saturday, June 17, as part of the Forestry Commission's annual tour of music in woodland settings. Support for them on the night is yet to be announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
