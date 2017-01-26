Ed Sheeran faces more copycat claims over new single 'Shape Of You'
"So I heard that, I thought, this reminds me of something, what is it? Then I remembered this Tracy Chapman track," he said. Evans was quick to point out it wasn't an attack on the Grammy winner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Sat
|Guest
|14
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC