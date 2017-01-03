Drake, The Chainsmokers Lead 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees
Drake and the Chainsmokers top this year's list of nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards to be held March 5 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. As well, with the announcement on Wednesday Bruno Mars was revealed as the event's first announced performer.
