Drake Dominates iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

Other artists who have received multiple nominations this year include Rihanna, twenty one pilots, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonc, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia. "The biggest artists in music show up every year because this is the awards show that fans truly control," said John Sykes, president of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.