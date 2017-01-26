Dover District Council reject plans for communications mast taller than the Shard in Richborough
Planning applications for two communications masts, one of which was set to be taller than the Shard, were both rejected by planners last night. Very similar reasons for objections were listed by the planning committee members, describing the structures as "unsightly" and lacking "significant benefits".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monitoring prescriptions
|6 hr
|Bigbadassmf
|13
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC