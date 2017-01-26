Dover District Council reject plans f...

Dover District Council reject plans for communications mast taller than the Shard in Richborough

Read more: Kent Online

Planning applications for two communications masts, one of which was set to be taller than the Shard, were both rejected by planners last night. Very similar reasons for objections were listed by the planning committee members, describing the structures as "unsightly" and lacking "significant benefits".

