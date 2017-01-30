Don't be distracted; there's work to do

Don't be distracted; there's work to do

After sitting through every moment of the very long and unspectacular Trump inaugural festivities - cheering only during the Rural Tractor Brigade - I started to feel as if it might be tough to sit still through the next administration. Four years of somebody who says it isn't raining on him when it is raining on him? Four years of somebody who says the audience is bigger than anything anybody has ever seen when even the reporters from conservative newspapers are saying the stands on the parade route were mostly empty? Four years of "alternative facts" instead of verifiable truths? Under Trump, four years will transform itself from a first-term into an endurance test.

