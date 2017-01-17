Deloitte Study: Fact, Fiction and Fear Cloud Future of Autonomous Vehicles in the Minds of Consumers
Consumers around the world remain skeptical about the safety of fully autonomous vehicles and hold widely divergent views on who they trust to bring autonomous vehicles to market, according to a new study from Deloitte. The study compares consumer attitudes from 17 countries on self-driving cars, advanced safety, powertrain systems and cockpit technologies, along with people's willingness to pay for these features.
