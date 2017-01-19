Chico Mann and Captain Planet Announce New Album 'Night Visions'

Night Visions is a collection of stories which dance alive over an infectious blend of Afro-Latin rhythms and contemporary dancefloor beats. Told by a variety of characters, drawn from the vibrant imagination of Chico Mann, these stories take place in an endless night, where we move through dimly lit clubs, jungle moonlight, pitch black desert plains, and the internal shadows of personal darkness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.