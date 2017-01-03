Chart Watch | Sean Paul rocks both sides of the Atlantic

Sean Paul has started 2017 on a high across the Atlantic as Rockabye , the Clean Bandit single on which he is featured along with Anne-Marie, is sitting atop Billboard's official UK singles chart. The American publication's listing is for the week ending January 14. It is also on top of the ranking of songs in Germany and sixth in France, the same position it held last week.

