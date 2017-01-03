Chart Watch | Sean Paul rocks both sides of the Atlantic
Sean Paul has started 2017 on a high across the Atlantic as Rockabye , the Clean Bandit single on which he is featured along with Anne-Marie, is sitting atop Billboard's official UK singles chart. The American publication's listing is for the week ending January 14. It is also on top of the ranking of songs in Germany and sixth in France, the same position it held last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC