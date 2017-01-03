Chart Watch | Sean Paul rocks both si...

Chart Watch | Sean Paul rocks both sides of the Atlantic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Sean Paul has started 2017 on a high across the Atlantic as Rockabye , the Clean Bandit single on which he is featured along with Anne-Marie, is sitting atop Billboard's official UK singles chart. The American publication's listing is for the week ending January 14. It is also on top of the ranking of songs in Germany and sixth in France, the same position it held last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC