Bombings of Libyan ISIS camps connected to Berlin truck attack
The decision to bomb terrorist training camps in Libya last week was made after U.S. intelligence officials determined that they were connected to the bloody Berlin truck attack last month, officials said. Tunisian-born terrorist Anis Amri ploughed a 20-ton truck through a Christmas market in the German capitol on Dec. 19, killing 12 and wounding dozens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|Jan 15
|Imprtnrd
|5
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC