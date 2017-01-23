Bombings of Libyan ISIS camps connect...

Bombings of Libyan ISIS camps connected to Berlin truck attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The decision to bomb terrorist training camps in Libya last week was made after U.S. intelligence officials determined that they were connected to the bloody Berlin truck attack last month, officials said. Tunisian-born terrorist Anis Amri ploughed a 20-ton truck through a Christmas market in the German capitol on Dec. 19, killing 12 and wounding dozens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband' Jan 15 Imprtnrd 5
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC